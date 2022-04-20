Consultation Workshop (India) was held virtually





Roorkee (The Hawk):The overall aim of the Australia India Policy and Technical Exchange Program in Water - (the exchange program) was to share experiences in water resources management between Australian and Indian Government officials, academics and technical experts under the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Water Resources (the water MoU) between the two countries and provide ongoing opportunities for collaboration and networking between water professionals. The specific objectives of the exchange program were:

(i) Identify water resources themes in which there is significant potential for collaboration between the two countries;





(ii) Bring water professionals from the two countries for collaboration and networking;





(iii) Develop series of videos based on webinar series as a knowledge product for water education and capacity building; and





(iv) Develop a discussion paper based on the webinar series to strengthen dialogue in water collaboration.





Mr Rakesh Kashyap, Senior Joint Commissioner, National Hydrology Project, Dept. of Water Resources, RD & GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, New Delhi narrated the purpose of the workshop and expected outcomes. Brief programme overview was given by Prof Basant Maheshwari, Western Sydney University, Australia.





In the bilateral virtual workshop, specialists discussed the key pressing issues and challenges for water management, water policy and water governance for India including the capacity building needs. Many ideas/experiences were exchanged, and it was proposed to strengthen the network activities between the professionals of Australia and India through webinars, short courses, workshops, trainings etc; during next twelve months virtually in view of COVID-19 situation.





Some of the theme topics of cooperation include Water for Agriculture - Water use efficiency; Water, energy and food nexus; and 'Doubling the Farm Income', Groundwater sustainability and Water Governance and Policy.





The virtual programme was attended by many organizations from Australia which includes Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, Flinders University, University of Western Australia, University of Wollongong, Deakin University, Western Sydney University, South Australian Department of Environment and Water, Australian Water Partnership, Peter Cullen Water Trust, Canberra, Institute for Study and Development Worldwide.





Some of the Indian organizations involved include Central Water Commission (CWC), CPHEEO, Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, DOWR RD & GR, IIT, Guwahati, IIT, Roorkee, IIT, Khraghpur, GBPUA&T, Pantnagar, NIT, Surat, JNTU, Hyderabad, BHU, Varanasi, UAS, Bangalore, S.J. College of Engineering, Mysore etc.





G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology team was led by Dr Alaknanda Ashok, Dean, College of Technology, Dr Jyothi Prasad, Professor and Dr Shiva Prasad, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering.





Finally summary and conclusions of the virtual workshop which was held recently were read by Dr Anil Kumar Lohani, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee.















