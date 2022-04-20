Australia include Will Pucovski, Cameron Green for India Tests

Melbourne: Australia have included youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green in their 17-man squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser are other players who have found a place in the squad and could be in line for a Test debut when the four-Test series begins on December 17 in Adelaide. "What we saw in the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield were a number of players performing exceptionally well," said Cricket Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said Thursday. "Two of those many standout players were of course Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent," he added. In line with the white ball squad, right-arm pacer Pat Cummins will be the sole vice-captain of the Test squad under Tim Paine. "As was the case with the white ball side we have reverted to a traditional leadership model of captain and vice-captain now we have a settled and in-form group of experienced players," Hohns said. "Travis remains an important member of the senior leadership group and has been integral in the recent success of the side which is now ranked as the best Test team in the world. He has been a great support to Tim and is a very experienced leader," he added. Cricket Australia has also chosen a 19-player Australia 'A' squad to play India 'A' and India in tour matches at Drummoyne Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground which includes nine players from the Test squad and Paine. Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin the title defence of the trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15). Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Tim Paine (c), James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner Australia 'A' squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh (subject to fitness), Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

—IANS

