Australia holds largest warfare exercise-Kakadu, over 30 nations to take part

Featuring warships, helicopters, and maritime patrol aircraft, the exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and strengthening international partnerships.

Darwin, [Australia]: Defence personnel and artillery of over thirty nations will partake in Australia's biggest warfare exercise Kakadu. This year's exercise incorporates warships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft from attending countries.

Constantly growing in size since its introduction in 1993, Exercise Kakadu 2024 will witness more than three thousand personnel in action. Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, AO Royal Australian Navy, greeting the participants said camaraderie will be forged via the activity.

"Kakadu is an important exercise hosted by RAN as it deepens relationships and interoperability between participating armed forces. Australia is a maritime nation which like its neighbours, derives prosperity from access to the sea - backed by a strong Navy and ties." Vice Admiral Hammond said.

"Kakadu provides an excellent opportunity for army men to exercise their professionalism in a range of tactical maritime activities. This year the focus would be on interoperability with greater integration of Australia's international partners in all aspects of the exercise," he added.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/germany-says-russia's-foreign-intelligence-behind-nato-eu-cyberattacks

Building on the success of 2022, this year's exercise will feature a multinational Exercise Control element housed at RAAF Base Darwin to coordinate air, sea and subsurface activities across the full spectrum or maritime warfare from mission planning and constabulary operations up to high end anti-submarine warfare and Air Defence exercises.

"There's no economic security without maritime security," Vice Admiral Hammond said.

"Each of the countries participating in Kakadu is united in this perspective and our shared commitment to keeping our nations safe, secure, and strong," he added.

The theme for this year's exercise is 'Regional Cooperation through Trusted and Proven Partnerships'. The at-sea exercise program is complimented by a harbour phase comprising of briefings, a Fleet Commanders and Senior Leaders' conference, ceremonies, and cultural, social and sporting events.

—ANI