Australia favourites against India, says Matthew Hayden

Sydney: Ahead of the do-or-die cricket World Cup semi-final between India and Australia, former explosive opening batsman Matthew Hayden was on Wednesday confident that the co-hosts will beat India to enter the final. �Obviously I think Australia will defeat India,� Hayden, member of Australia's World Cup winning squads in 2003 and 2007, was quoted as saying by news.com.au on Wednesday. The 43-year-old said India�s two spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will play a big part on Thursday considering the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch which might assist the spinners. �I�ve been impressed with the Indian bowling line-up. They�re particularly strong in the spin department with Ravi Jadeja and Ashwin and those two could be the key to the game,� Hayden was quoted as saying by news.com.au. The left-handed batsman also stressed that although Indian pacers have been bowling well, they haven�t been exposed in the earlier matches and they will be against Australia. �While their pace battery has been performing admirably during the tournament, they haven�t been exposed and I think they will be against Australia,� Hayden said. He also said that Suresh Raina and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play a big part in the game and can be dangerous. �With the bat I can see Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni playing a big part. Even if Australia takes quick wickets at the start of the game these two can be very dangerous. The conditions will suit them both,� he said. When asked to analyse India�s overall performance in the mega event, he said, �It�s hard to get a read on India�s performance in the group stage because I don�t think they were really tested. The South Africa game didn�t really go down to the wire and they got the Proteas on a really bad day.� Speaking on the pressure that would be on the high-voltage clash, he said, �India have won all their games convincingly, the SCG will suit them and in a semi-final where it�s all on the line there�s equal pressure on both sides. But they�ve been hammered by Australia all summer.� IANS