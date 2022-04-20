Australia face record chase to win first Ashes Test

Cardiff: Australia were set a target of 412 to win the first Ashes Test after dismissing England for 289 in their second innings to force the close of the third day in Cardiff on Friday. The most any side have made to win an Ashes Test is Australia`s 404 for three against England at Headingley back in 1948 when Arthur Morris scored 182 and Donald Bradman an unbeaten 173. Ian Bell and first-innings century-maker Joe Root were England`s joint top-scorers in their second innings with 60. Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon took four for 75. If Australia, who have two days to get the runs, succeed it will be the third-highest fourth innings total to win any Test match and highest in England. West Indies made 418 for seven against Australia in St John`s Antigua in 2002/03 and South Africa scored 414 for four, also against Australia, in Perth in 2008/09. AFP