Australia Enforces Ban on Nazi Salute and Terror group Symbols Display

Sydney: Stricter laws have been implemented in Australia, prohibiting the public display or sale of symbols linked to terror groups, including the Nazi salute, swastika, and other emblems associated with the SS paramilitary group.



Effective immediately, these laws make it a punishable offense, carrying a penalty of up to 12 months in prison, to publicly exhibit the Nazi salute or showcase symbols like the swastika and the double-sig rune linked to the Schutzstaffel (SS).



Attorney General Mark Dreyfus emphasized that this legislation unequivocally denounces any glorification or profit from symbols representing the Nazis and their abhorrent ideology, reinforcing Australia's stance against Holocaust glorification and terrorist acts.



The enactment of this law gains significance following a surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents after the October 7 attack by Hamas, which resulted in numerous casualties and sparked global outrage. Instances such as the distressing incident outside the Opera House during a pro-Palestinian protest and the arrest of individuals performing the Nazi salute near the Jewish Museum of Australia underscored the urgent need for such measures.



Moreover, the legislation extends to banning the display or trade of symbols associated with outlawed terror groups like Islamic State, Hamas, and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). However, exceptions are made for academic, educational, or artistic purposes, ensuring the law does not impede genuine scholarly or creative endeavors.

