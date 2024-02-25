Australia clinch comfortable victory to whitewash New Zealand in T20I series

The win marks Australia's 100th T20I victory, setting a strong precedent for the T20 World Cup.

Auckland [New Zealand]: Australia sealed a comfortable 27-run win in the third T20I match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. With this win, the Aussies have whitewashed the Kiwis in the 20-over series.

After winning the toss, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first aiming to get a consolation win.

Travis Head (33 runs from 30 balls) and Steven Smith (4 runs from 3 balls) opened for Australia and could only make a partnership of 16 runs as Mitchell Santner bagged the first wicket of the game after he dismissed Smith in the second over.

Matthew Short (27 runs from 11 balls) shined with Head on the other end of the crease and built a partnership of 51 runs. However, Ben Sears removed Short in the 6th over. The right-handed batter smashed 1 four and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 245.45.

Glenn Maxwell (20 runs from 9 balls) played a hard-hitting knock after coming on the crease and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard. Maxwell was dismissed by Josh Clarkson in the 9th over.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/ranchi-test-day-3-lunch:-jurel's-maiden-fifty-put-india-back-in-game-at-end-of-first-session

In the 10th over, Santer removed the Head to control Australia's run rate, Head smashed 5 fours and 1 six with a strike rate of 110.00.

Josh Inglis (14* runs from 8 balls) and Tim David (8* runs from 3 balls) were on the crease and took the Aussies at 118/4.

However, the game was stopped just after the fourth ball of the 11th over as rain played a spoilsport.

The second inning was shortened to a 10-over run chase and the DLS revised target for Kiwis was 126.

Finn Allen (13 runs from 9 balls) and Will Young (14 runs from 7 balls) opened for New Zealand but could not really make a mark during the run chase.

Matthew Short bagged his first after he removed Young in the second over. The Kiwi opener smashed 2 fours and 1 six with a strike rate of 200.00.

Tim Seifert (2 runs from 5 balls) came on the crease to replace Young. But he found it difficult to score runs later in the third over Seifert was removed by Spencer Johnson in the third over.

Adam Zampa bagged his maiden wicket of the game after he removed Allen in the sixth over.

Glenn Phillips (40* runs from 24 balls) and Mark Chapman (17* runs from 15 balls) tried to chase down the target but ran out of balls and had to concede a disappointing series loss with a 27-run loss in the third T20I match.

Short, Johnson, and Zampa were the only wicket-takers for the Aussies in the second inning.

The victory against New Zealand in the 3rd 20-over match also marked Australia's 100th T20I win, which will help the Kangaroos for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Brief score: Australia 118/4 (Travis Head 33, Matthew Short 27, Glenn Maxwell 20; Josh Clarkson 1/8) beat New Zealand 98/3 (Glenn Phillips 40*, Mark Chapman 17, Will Young 14; Spencer Johnson 1/10).

—ANI