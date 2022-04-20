Australia announces major overhaul of university fee

Canberra: The Australian government on Friday announced a major overhaul of university fees.

Under the changes announced by Education Minister Dan Tehan, the cost of studying humanities will more than double while fees for "job relevant" courses will be slashed, reports Xinhua news agency.

It comes as demand for university places in 2021 soars with students less likely to take gap years in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are facing the biggest employment challenge since the Great Depression," Tehan told the National Press Club.

"And the biggest impact will be felt by young Australians. They are relying on us to give them the opportunity to succeed in the jobs of the future."

"Students will have a choice," the minister said.

"Their degree will be cheaper if they choose to study in areas where there is expected growth in job opportunities."

From 2021 course fees for maths and agriculture degrees will fall 62 per cent to A$3,700 ($2,531) per year, while those studying teaching, nursing, English, clinical psychology and foreign languages will also pay the same amount, 46 per cent less than they do currently.

Humanities degrees will cost A$14,500 per year, a 113 per cent increase.

aw and commerce degrees students will face fee hikes of 28 per cent to A$14,500 per year.

"Universities must teach Australians the skills needed to succeed in the jobs of the future," Tehan said.

"We will also incentivize students to make more job-relevant choices, that lead to more job-ready graduates, by reducing the student contribution in areas of expected employment growth and demand."

Tehan said that no student already enrolled at universities would pay increased fees while those enrolled in courses that are having fees slashed will benefit from the reductions.

