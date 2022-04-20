Australia announces digital business plan

Canberra: The Australian government has invested almost A$800 million to enable businesses to take advantage of digital technologies to grow and create jobs as part of the country's economic recovery plan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies by Australian businesses and consumers, which has enabled many to transform their operations and continue to trade through the crisis.

In the statement, Morrison said that this year's Budget would support businesses to recover, build back and create more jobs as part of our economic recovery plan.

"Many businesses moved online quickly when the pandemic hit, undergoing a decade of change in months, finding new customers or new ways of doing things.

"Our JobMaker Digital Business Plan provides significant backing to continue that digital push and expand opportunities for businesses to grow and create more jobs.

"The Plan supports Australia's economic recovery by removing out-dated regulatory barriers, boosting the capability of small businesses and backs the uptake of technology across the economy," he was quoted as saying.

Also in the statement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said: "The governments' Digital Business plan is targeted at building on this digital transformation of Australian businesses to drive productivity and income growth and create jobs.

"Our Digital Infrastructure package is estimated to increase Australia's GDP by A$6.4 billion a year by 2024 and around A$1.5 billion of this additional economic activity is estimated to flow to regional Australia each year."

— IANS