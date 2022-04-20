Australia adds 15 new coronavirus cases

Canberra: Australia registered 15 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 27,987, according to the latest data released on the Department of Health's website on Tuesday.

The death toll in the country stood at 908, while active cases now reached 1,433 and total recoveries reached 25,646, Xinhua news agency reported citing figures from the Department.

Last week, Health Minister Greg Hunt had said that the country would start mass vaccination against the coronavirus in March 2021.

—IANS