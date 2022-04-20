Aussie Merino Sheep Wool Gets Local In Tehri

Dehradun: Uttarakhand would now spin out the high-quality Australian sheep wool in the hills and cater to the country's textile industry that rely on the global market for the sheep wool.

On May 27, the test report of the sheep wool quality compiled by the state animal husbandry department corroborated that the wool's quality is similar to what the famed Merino sheep gives in Australia. "We had imported the Australian Merino sheep last year and the purebred yielded the same quality and this month the quantity of wool in Uttarakhand as in Australia," said Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram.

Sundaram added that the average fiber diameter is very impressive 16.88 microns which is the most sought after by the textile industry across the world. Under the national livestock scheme last year, over imported 250 Merino sheep valued Rs 8.5 crore, are housed at a farm in the Tehri Garhwal district for breeding and improving the quality of wool.

How important is the development can be understood from the fact that the Indian textile industry imports 8000 MT – valued over Rs 2000 crore – of fine wool from the global market including Australia.

"With very focused breeding programs for the next seven years in Uttarakhand by linking it with the integrated livelihood projects, we can produce almost 50 per cent of the total requirement of the textile industry in India," said Sundaram. At the sheep farm, high-quality germplasm has been made to available sheep breeders through the use of modern artificial insemination in sheep and embryo transfer technology. The state government is aiming to offer sheep farming as a sustainable livelihood opportunity to the migrant population which has returned to Uttarakhand due to the COVID-19 outbreak.