Aussie couple wake to find naked Irishman asleep in same bed

Melbourne: An Australian couple woke up to an unexpected guest after finding a naked Irishman asleep next to them. The 25-year old stranger had apparently settled on his unusual sleeping arrangements after climbing through a window the couple had left open for their cat. The incident occured in the New South Wales city of Maroubra at around 2AM local time when Katie woke up to find the 25-year-old stranger sleeping in bed next to her and her partner. When challenged by her partner Chris, the intruder picked up his clothes and went to leave the home. The police were called in as her partner attempted to shut the intruder in their back yard. The Irishman, attempted to flee by climbing through the kitchen window and began wandering around the home until police arrived and arrested him. "Chris is on one side, I am in the middle and then our stranger on the end right in with us. It was terrifying. I wasreally glad Chris was home and he really took charge of the situation," Katie was quoted as saying by Sydney's Daily Telegraph. The Irishman, who faces aggravated break and enter charges, will undergo medical and mental health checks at a nearby hospital for possible drug related health issues. The couple believe he got in through a window that they had kept open for their cat.