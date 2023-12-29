Aus vs Pak, 2nd Test: Visitors need 188 runs to win after Shan, Babar put Pakistan in firm control (Tea, Day 4)

Shan Masood's Resilient 60, Babar Azam's Steady Stand: Pakistan's Gritty Chase in Melbourne Test Against Australia - Day 4 Highlights, Scores, and Key Moments!

Melbourne [Australia]: Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam with grit and determination with the bat led the chase from the front against vigilant Australia on Day 4 of the second Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

At the time of Tea, Pakistan's score read 129/3 -188 runs needed to win- with Babar Azam (35) and Saud Shakeel (10) unbeaten at the crease.

In the 5th over, Pat Cummins was rewarded with the wicket of opener Imam-ul-Haq. The ball was shown to be partially hitting the stumps after Imam took a DRS review.

Former captain Babar Azam then came out to bat. Shan and Babar slowly took the ascendancy with some brave shots and a little good fortune in avoiding any edges. Shan brought up his 50, which he made in just 58 balls with six boundaries.

Pakistan passed 100 with Shan (59) and Babar (24) taking the stick to Lyon and stopping Australia from building pressure on them.

Australia skipper Cummins dismissed Pakistan captain Shan who was caught by Steve Smith at second slip. Shan went back to the pavilion after scoring 60 off 71 deliveries.

Pakistan headed to the last session with Azam and Shakeel unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier, Pakistan needed 292 runs, while Australia required nine wickets to win after the first session on Day 4. Mitchell Starc dismissed Abdullah Shafique cheaply in the morning session after the hosts set visitors a 317-run target.

The hosts hit their straps with both Starc and Josh Hazlewood making most of the new ball, Nathan Lyon was brought on for an over before lunch and he nearly got Australia a wicket but it turned out to be not out in the DRS call.



Brief Scores: Australia 318 and 262 (Mitchell Marsh 96, Alex Carey 53, Mir Hamza 4/32) vs Pakistan 264 and 129/3 (Babar Azam 35*, Shan Masood 60).

—ANI