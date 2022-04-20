Auraiya road accident: Sub-inspector, 7 constables suspended

New Delhi: A police sub-inspector and seven constables were suspended on Sunday for negligence in discharging duty in connection with the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

Two more migrant workers died on Sunday following injuries sustained in the road accident a day earlier at Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, raising the death toll in the incident to 26.

Twenty-four migrant workers had died and 36 injured on Saturday early morning when a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime along with 43 people rammed into the back of a stationary truck with many other migrant workers sitting in it near a roadside eatery on the national highway in Auraiya.

Auraiya Superintendent of Police suspended a sub-inspector and seven constables for negligence in discharging duty on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the suspension SHOs of two police stations - Fatehpur Sikri (Agra) and Indirapuram (Ghaziabad) after the accident.

A case has been registered against the drivers, owners and transporters of both the vehicles under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Motor Vehicles Act at Kotwali police station in Auraiya, PTI reported.

Investigations are going on in this regard, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the drivers, owners and transporters of both the vehicles.

Another accident took place on Saturday, on the Lucknow-Agra expressway. A truck driver, who is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, crashed into a parked vehicle, killing a man and a woman who were travelling with their five-year-old son to Bihar from Haryana. The duo had gotten off the vehicle and refilling it with petrol when they were mowed down.

The child survived the accident.

The lockdown since March 25, put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has left hundreds of thousands of people without work, wages and, often, food - forcing most of them to set out on gruelling journeys on foot.

There have been several instances of people succumbing to the exhaustion in peak summer heat, while others have been run over on roads and train tracks.

—Agencies