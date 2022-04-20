Augmentation of National Digital Health Mission

New Delhi (The Hawk): On 15th August 2020, Hon'ble Prime Minister announced the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) following which NDHM pilot was launched in the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Under NDHM scheme, the expenditure for implementation of NDHM in 6 UTs has been borne by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and expenditure till date is Rs. 11.82 crore

National Health Authority (NHA) being NDHM implement agency has initiated awareness campaigns in healthcare facilities through IEC materials like posters and banners in the 6 UTs where NDHM pilot has been rolled out.

As part of outreach activities, multiple SMS campaigns have been launched and webinars with doctors have been organized to raise awareness and increase participation in NDHM. Additionally, videos about NDHM have been uploaded on YouTube and Twitter.

NDHM has been rolled out in 6 UTs initially. The expansion of the same will be take up after evaluation of the outcome during Phase 1 of the project.

The financial support is being provided to all States/UTs under National Health Mission to strengthened the Health Infrastructure upto PHC/CHC level. To promote innovation, participation and built trust, NDHM Sandbox environment has been developed as a closed ecosystem and made live at https://ndhm.gov.in/ .

NDHM Sandbox is a framework that allows technologies or products to be tested in the contained environment in compliance with NDHM standards. This helps organizations, including private players, intending to be a part of National Digital Health Ecosystem to be a Health Information Provider or Health Information User.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme is implemented all over the country to strengthen Surveillance System for epidemic prone disease to detect and respond to disease outbreaks.

In the 2015, Joint Monitoring Mission was set up to review Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and to provide recommendation to improve and strengthen the IDSP system.

Based on the mission recommendation, this ministry has developed a web-enabled near-real-time electronic information system to provide state-of-the-art single operating picture with geospatial information for surveillance of epidemic prone diseases.

The Government has launched Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) in 7 States in 2018 and currently, it is operational in 11 States. Action is being initiated for pan-India expansion of the revised surveillance platform for which the trainings are being conducted in all the states and UT's.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.