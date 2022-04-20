Audrey Hepubrn hated herself for surviving at the hands of Nazis

London: Audrey Hepburn felt guilty to have survived from Nazis, as she was haunted by the story of Anne Frank. The late Hollywood icon's son, Luca Dotti, revealed that since both she and Frank, were born in 1929, she felt they were 'twins' due to their shared experiences in Holland during WWII, the Daily Mail reported. While Frank had died at 13 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in dreadful circumstances, Hepburn had went on to have a successful career as an actress. In his new memoir 'Audrey At Home,' Dotti said his mother had barely discussed the torment faced as a young girl in Velp, during the Nazi occupation of Holland, which began in 1944. He adds that the 'Breakfast at Tiffany's star figure was so thin because between the age of nine and 16 she was "extremely malnourished," and by the time the war ended, her weight had dropped down to just 40 kgs even though she was 5'6 ft tall. However, she found her own way to act against the Nazis and occasionally was the courier for the Dutch resistance and raised money for them by dancing. Hepburn had died in 1993 from cancer and was offered many chances to play Frank, but turned them down saying it would be very painful to relive her past. ANI