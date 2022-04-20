AU Prof Attended Jamaat Event In Delhi, Quarantined With Wife

Prayagraj: The district authorities have lodged an FIR against a Professor of Allahabad University, for hiding information about attending a religious congregation, organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, Police sources said here on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the authorities got information that the Professor had attended the event between March 6 to 10, but he did not inform the police. They immediately rushed to Kareli area and sent both the Professor and his wife to Mehboob guest House, for 14-day quarantine.

After returning, the Professor even attended the University examination and other programmes. An FIR has been registered against the Professor under the Epidemic Act, for concealing information. Now, the authorities have launch an intensive search operation to find out the people, who came in contact with the Professor. UNI