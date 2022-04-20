Attorneys for US death row convict contract Covid-19

Washington: Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery, the only female federal death row in the US, have sought a delay of her execution after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to court documents.

The two attorneys said they cannot file Montgomery's clemency petition before the deadline set for Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted the documents of a lawsuit filed on Thursday in the US District Court in Washington.

They also asked for a delay of her execution scheduled for December 8.

The Department of Justice has however, denied their request for an extension due to the Covid-19 diagnosis.

Montgomery would be the first woman to be executed by the federal government since 1953.

She was convicted in 2007 of strangling a pregnant woman before cutting out and kidnapping her unborn baby.

The attorneys said she had mental health issues when she committed the crime and should not face the death penalty.

—IANS