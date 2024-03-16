Attempts to spread anarchy before Lok Sabha polls restarted under pretext of farmers' stir: RSS in report

RSS Highlights Concerns Over Farmers' Agitation, Separatist Terrorism in Punjab, and Atrocities in Sandeshkhali. Raises Alarm on Manipur Ethnic Conflict Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has alleged that ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, attempts 'to spread anarchy under the pretext of farmers' agitation have been restarted', and said 'separatist terrorism' has raised its 'ugly head' through it in Punjab.

It also said the 'atrocities committed against hundreds of mothers and sisters' at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal has shaken the conscience of the entire society.



The Sangh also raised concerns over the ethnic conflict in Manipur, saying it created 'mistrust' between the two sections of the society- Meitei and Kuki that caused 'deep wounds'.



The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made these remarks in its annual report 2023-24 presented by its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at the Sangh’s annual 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' conclave that started in Nagpur on Friday.



The report's concluding part titled 'National Scene' talked about various incidents and developments in the country.



It said, the year 2024 will be remembered forever as the 'golden year of pranpratishtha (consecration) of Shri Ram Lalla in the newly-constructed magnificent temple at Ayodhya' in Uttar Pradesh.

"The historic event held on January 22, 2024 has been the realisation of dreams and resolve of millions and millions of Hindus the world over for many centuries. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram is the civilisational icon of all noble and pious qualities and Sri Ram Mandir is the symbol of national identity," it said.



On the farmers' agitation, the RSS said, "The separatist terrorism in Punjab has raised its ugly head again. Under the pretext of farmers' agitation, especially in Punjab, attempts have been restarted to spread anarchy, just two months before the Lok Sabha elections."



On February 13, thousands of farmers began marching towards the national capital to push for their demands, notably the Minimum Support Price (MSP).



The three Delhi borders -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- have been witnessing a heavy deployment of paramilitary personnel to stop the ongoing protest of the farmers demanding to march to Delhi. Hundreds of farmers are still sitting at Punjab-Haryana borders for the past one month.



The Dilli Chalo march, also known as the Farmers’ Protest 2.0, is the second round of continuous protests and road blockades initiated by farmers in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana.



In the report, the RSS further talked about the Sandeshkhali incident.

"The incident of atrocities on hundreds of mothers and sisters, especially of the Scheduled Caste and tribal communities, in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, has shaken the conscience of the entire society. It cannot be imagined that such incidents have been going on for years in any part of independent Bharat," it said.



"But what is even more abominable is that instead of giving the harshest punishment to the guilty persons, the government there (West Bengal) made efforts to save them. All parties should, rising above their political interests, unanimously take such drastic action on the issue of women's safety and honour that no one can even think of committing such a crime in the future," he said.



Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been at the centre of a political storm for nearly a month and has witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh.



On the Manipur violence, the RSS said the conflict created mistrust between the two sections of the society- Meitei and Kuki - causing deep wounds.



"It is unfortunate that the border state is undergoing a deep, inexplicable pain, and the psychological division of society is dangerous," it said.



The Sangh karyakartas (volunteers), on the basis of their communication with relevant people, have tried to save the situation, strengthen the society by morale-boosting and create an atmosphere of mutual cooperation and coexistence in Manipur, it added.



While on one hand there is perceptible awareness and enthusiasm for useful action in the Hindu society, a few problems are also challenging the nation, the RSS said.



"The disruptive and divisive forces are never happy with any positive development. Their agenda is to create disturbances and reap political and other benefits. The incidents at Nuh in Mewat area (of Haryana) where a section of Muslim community violently attacked a VHP yatra that triggered violence. The social tension prevailed for months and the issue is not settled," it said.



The forces that are inimical to anything, that is Bharat, Hindutva or Sangh, are ever active in search of newer plans and designs to disrupt or denigrate these three, it added.



"The frequent rising of the bogie, such as Sanatan Dharma, is the cause for all ills of our nation, or the separatist issue of cutting South, or the play of politics in the sensitive matter of caste census - all these are aimed at disunity of the nation through distorted narratives," it said.



The RSS also talked about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and said the importance of elections in a democracy cannot be overstated.



"Swayamsevaks not only have to perform the sacred duty of exercising their franchise, but also should ensure 100 percent polling," it said.

