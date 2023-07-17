Attempts being made to breathe new life into NDA after Patna opposition meet: Cong

Bengaluru: On Monday, the Congress said that a united opposition would be "a game changer" for the Indian political scene and attacked the BJP, saying that its members, who had previously spoken of defeating the opposition parties individually, are now trying to revive the NDA, which it claimed was a "ghost."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "suddenly remembered the NDA," according to Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh, speaking at a press conference here on the two days of key deliberations of Opposition parties beginning this evening.

There are efforts underway to revitalise the NDA. Until recently, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) were rarely mentioned in the media. The news of tomorrow's NDA meeting came out of the blue. So, Ramesh explained, "efforts are being made to give new life to NDA, which had become a ghost."—Inputs from Agencies