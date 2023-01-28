 Attempting to empower every part of society that has been neglected: PM

Jaipur: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that his administration is pushing forward with the motto of "Vanchit ko Variyata" (preference to the underprivileged) in order to help those who have been marginalised in society.

Modi is in the Bhilwara area of Rajasthan for the 1111th incarnation festival of the folk deity Lord Shri Devnarayan, who is worshipped by members of the Gurjar community.

After participating in a ritual to mark the event in Malaseri Dungri hamlet, the prime minister addressed a crowd and declared that the world now looks to India with high hopes because the country has proved its might and power.—Inputs from Agencies