Attempt to provoke India again? Pakistan aircraft violates Indian airspace in J&K

New Delhi: An alarm has been sounded by the security agencies after a Pakistani aircraftreportedly violated the Indian airspace in the R S Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir(J&K). A BSF jawan reportedly noticed the aircraft around 1 pm on Monday. According to TOI, the incident came to light when the officer informed his superiors about spotting the aircraft in RS Pura sector of the Valley. Currently, the security agencies are trying to ascertain what the aircraft was doing in the Indian territory, the report said. He reportedly told his seniors that he saw a small, silver-colour six-wing aircraft entering the Indian airspace and it flew back after one minute. "The jawan said that the aircraft was clearly inside Indian air space and definitely didn't belong to Indian Air Force. �The IAF was immediately informed by seniors so that its location, route and other details could be assessed through radars," the report quoted a government official as saying. It's not yet clear whether it was a manned aircraft or a drone, or whether the aircraft belonged to the Pakistan army or not. The BSF is going to submit a report to the Union home affairs. However, it is being investigated whether the officer correctly noticed the aircraft in Indian airspace because he is not an expert on planes, officials said. (Zee Media)