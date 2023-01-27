Attempt to 'make judiciary part of PMO': Cong

Khanabal (J-K) On Friday, Congress members attacked the administration, saying that a "undeclared emergency" existed and that the government was trying to "make the judiciary part of the PMO."

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress party, has claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will focus on bringing attention to these kind of "dangers" that the country faces.

Ramesh, speaking at a press conference here, said the yatra is meant to draw attention to the "political dictatorship" in the country, rising economic inequality, and the alleged efforts of the RSS and the BJP to sow social discord for electoral gain.—Inputs from Agencies