Attacks on women increased in past two years: TDP

Hyderabad: In the light of a horrific rape case at the Seethanagaram Ghat on the banks of Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged on Monday that attacks on women have increased in the past two years in the state.

Lack of action from the government against culprits and perpetrators is encouraging anti-social elements and others to continue their attacks against women," Naidu alleged.

The TDP chief also termed all the women's protection initiatives such as Disha Act, Disha police stations, Disha mobile vehicles and Disha app as illusion and sham by the government.

According to Naidu, the spot of the crime at Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat is only 1-2 km from the residence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and only 2-3 km from the DGP's office.

"If we are unable to protect our women, then what is the purpose of making so much noise about the new acts and apps? The existing acts and infrastructure are more than enough to prevent such ghastly crimes provided they are implemented properly," he said.

Naidu also demanded to know how many cases have been booked and what are the actions taken under the Disha Act.

The TDP leader said that a police outpost set up earlier at the Seethanagaram Pushkar Ghat is in ruins now, and appealed for immediate intensification of patrolling on the banks of Krishna river near Seethanagaram.

"It is high time that the police respond quickly and nab the criminals at the earliest in order to build confidence among the people and protect women across the state," he added.

On Saturday night, unidentified criminals overpowered an unmarried couple and raped the woman. The assailants tied their hands, beat up the man, sexually assaulted the woman before escaping in a boat.

