Attacks on its civilians staged from Pakistan, Afghanistan tells UN

United Nations: Slamming Pakistan at the UN for providing safe havens to terrorists, Afghanistan said Pakistan has been waging an "undeclared war" on its people by plotting "merciless" terror attacks and training and financing groups like the Taliban and Haqqani network. Speaking at the UN General Assembly yesterday, Afghnaistan's Vice President Sarwar Danesh said his country has repeatedly asked Pakistan to destroy known terrorist safe havens but there has been no change in the situation. "Taliban and Haqqani network are trained, equipped and financed there," he said, adding that Pakistan has a dual policy of discriminating between what it views as "good and bad terrorists". He said that an "undeclared war" continues to be waged against Afghanistan and its people are still subject to "merciless attacks of terrorist groups". Citing the recent attack on the American University of Afghanistan and against a peaceful demonstration in Kabul, Danesh said based on "existing evidence", these attacks were planned and organised from inside the Pakistani territory. Danesh said that more than 10 Pakistan-based terrorist groups were creating obstacles for its state-building efforts and preventing the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan. He drew the global leaders' attention to the presence in Pakistan of past and current leaders of terror groups like Al- Qaeda, Taliban and the Haqqani network. "We ask all all of you: Where were the previous leaders of the Taliban and A1-Qaeda residing, and where were they killed? At this very moment, where are the leaders of the Taliban and Haqqani network located?" he said. Afghanistan has always desired peaceful relations with all countries in the region, however, the government reserves the right to do whatever is necessary for the defense and protection of its people, he said. He also called on the international community to ensure that no distinction is made between good and bad terrorists in the global fight against terrorism. Despite security challenges, Afghanistan has kept the doors of peace and negotiations open for those Taliban elements and other armed opposition groups who are willing to give up violence, return to peaceful life and adhere to the Afghan Constitution. "In this connection, a peace agreement is about to be signed between our government and Hizb-e-Islami Party. This will be an important step for progress in our peace process," he said. He added that the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) composed of Afghanistan, China, Pakistan and the US can remain a useful platform to further peace efforts, so long as the government of Pakistan acts in good faith to meet and fulfill its commitments.