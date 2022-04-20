Attack on Nadda: Administration failed to act despite warning, says Dhankhar

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal on Thursday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the administration of failing to act despite his warning about possible law and order problem during the saffron party leader's meeting.



In a series of tweets, the governor said that that he had alerted the chief secretary (CS) and the director general of police (DGP) of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during Nadda's scheduled rally but their 'non responsive stance signals failure of constitutional machinery' in the state.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas district when he was travelling there to address a rally.

Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed. The West Bengal Police, however, asserted that the situation was peaceful.

'CS @MamataOfficial & DGP @WBPolice called on me today at 6 PM. Unfortunately neither came with any update on pending issues or regarding attack on convoy of BJP President JP Nadda. Their continued non responsive stance signals failure of constitutional machinery in the State,' Dhankhar said in a tweet.

He earlier said that he had intimated the state administration at 8.19 am and 9.05 am on Thursday that there could be law and order problem at Nadda's meeting and the chief secretary had informed him that the DGP was alerted and sensitised accordingly.

After the attack, the governor tweeted, 'Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support.' Interestingly, the TMC used to describe goons allegedly sheltered by the CPI(M) as harmads during the Left Front rule.

Accusing the police of not acting to stop the attack on Naddas convoy, Dhankhar said, Time for SP Diamond Harbour to act (as) a public servant.' Sharing a brief video clipping in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee purportedly made certain comment on Nadda, Dhankhar urged her 'to engage in deep reflection and apologetically withdraw this video comment that outrages essence and sublimity of Bengal's rich culture'.

The BJP president was on a two-day visit to the state since Wednesday to attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections due in April-May next year. PTI