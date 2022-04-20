ATS Arrests Two Members Of Human Trafficking Gang In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Two members of a human trafficking gang involved in allegedly facilitating illegal entry of Rohingyas in the country have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), a senior official said on Monday.

"Mohammad Farooq and his brother Shahid were arrested by the ATS from Aligarh and Unnao respectively on a tip off on Sunday," Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

Both of them are residents of Myanmar and were involved in human trafficking, he said.

The gang used to bring in Rohingyas from the Bangladesh border illegally and prepare fake documents including pan cards, aadhar card etc. and get job of labourers for them in various meat factories and extort money from them, he said.

The ATS has recovered Rs 5 lakh cash and Indian passports from them. —PTI