ATM catches fire at Pamidi village in Andhra

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh): An ATM machine of the State Bank of India (SBI) caught fire on Saturday and was burnt to ashes at Pamidi village in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh.

Aawartha, Assistant District Fire Officer of Anantapuram Fire Station, said that that they received a call about a fire accident at Pamidi SBI ATM at 2.31 pm. "The firefighters rushed to the spot, which was around 40 km away from the fire station, and started fire fighting operations at 3.14 pm. It took 15 minutes to fully douse off the fire," he said.



The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The bank officials estimated a loss of Rs 44,59,284 including the cash and value of assets at the ATM. Fire is fully doused off and nobody sustained injuries in this accident, the official said.

—ANI