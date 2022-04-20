ATLS Medical System Plays Vital Role In Saving Lives Of Trauma Patients: Prof Ravi Kant

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that most of the deaths during road accidents are due to trauma and the Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) medical system plays a vital role in saving the lives of trauma patients. During the ATLS and ATCN training program organized at AIIMS Rishikesh, Professor Ravikant said that in Uttarakhand only AIIMS Rishikesh is the government health institute where this training is imparted. He said that according to the International Road Organisation, more than 10 percent of the deaths in road accidents occur in India every year. In such a situation, it is necessary that more and more doctors and nurses should take ATLS and ATCN training across the country. He said that in order to strengthen the trauma system of any health institution, it is necessary to have experienced trauma specialists there. This will be possible only when our doctors and nurses get trained in this course and share the experience of this medical system with others. He said that Uttarakhand is a hilly state with extreme geographical conditions and this kind of world class ATLS training is required for hilly areas. Professor Ravikant said that it is the endeavor of AIIMS to impart ATLS and ATCN training to every health care worker.

It is noteworthy that AIIMS Rishikesh has a world class ATLS and ATCN training program. Doctors and senior nursing officers from various medical institutions are getting training in the program. Prof. Quamar Azam head of Department of Trauma Surgery said that Various sessions will be conducted in 3 day ATLS and ATCN training program. During the program, Dr. Madhur Uniyal program Director, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Dr. Deepika Kandpal, Dr. Farhan Ul Huda, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Dr. Jitendra Chaturvedi, Dr. Dinesh Bagrai from Delhi AIIMS Trauma Center, Mahesh Deosthale, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Chandu Raj B., Arun Varghese, Jomon Chacko etc. were present.