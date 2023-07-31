Atishi inspects Anganwadi food center in Delhi

New Delhi: On Monday, Atishi, the minister of Delhi's Women and Child Development Department, visited a central kitchen that provides meals to anganwadis in South Delhi and tasted some of the food to evaluate its quality.

More than eight lakh women and children in Delhi receive healthy meals every day through central kitchens for anganwadis, according to a government statement.

Atishi checked the Tigri, Delhi anganwadi kitchen's grain and ingredient quality as part of her inspection.—Inputs from Agencies