Atiq Ahmad's son and accomplice killed in encounter: UP Police

Lucknow: Asad Ahmad, the son of convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, and an accomplice were slain Thursday in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi. Both men were sought in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal.

There was a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the capture of Asad and Ghulam in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. According to Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar, "they were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team."

"Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal supervised the UP STF squad. The accused had sophisticated weaponry developed in other countries, some of which were seized. We're waiting for more information," the police officer said.

On February 24, gunmen opened fire on the home of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of former BSP MLA Raju Pal, and killed him and his two police security guards.

Umesh Pal's wife, Jaya Pal, filed a complaint against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam, and others on February 25.

An FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with lethal weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to kill), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Atiq Ahmad is also charged with murder in the 2005 death of Raju Pal.—Inputs from Agencies