Athletics GP IV: Only 7, including Dutee, to race in 100m

Patiala: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand and Daneshwari A.T. will battle it out for supremacy in women's 100 meters in the Indian Grand Prix IV scheduled to be held here on Monday.

As per entry list posted by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on its website, only seven sprinters, including Dutee, Dhanalakshmi and Himashree Roy, have registered for the 100m race.

In the Federation Cup Athletics meet held in March, Dhanalakshmi had upset Dutee to win gold in 100m. Dutee won silver.

Dhanalakshmi will also compete in the 200m in the IGP IV.

Promising Assam sprinter Hima Das, whose prolonged low back injury prevented her from competing in the women's 400m race, will be seen in action in the 200m event on Monday.

Only five sprinters, including Dutee, have entered the 200m.

Leading 400m sprinter Anjali Devi will skip the IGP IV as she is yet to recover from a leg injury she had sustained in February.

Jisna Mathew, Vismaya V.K., and M.R. Poovama are favourites in the women's 400m.

The women's 1500m race will see only two competitors -- P.U. Chitra and Harmilan Bains - who are chasing the Olympic qualification mark of four minutes 04.20 seconds.

The women's 5000m race too has also attracted only two athletes -- Sudha Singh and Parul Chaudhary.

In javelin, Annu Rani will be the main attraction. She is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, starting on July 23.

