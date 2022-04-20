Athletics body chief lauds performances at Jr National Fed Cup

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is all praise for the overall performance of the competitors during the three-day Junior National Federation Cup that concluded on January 27 in Bhopal.





"We took initiative and the results were good," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told IANS.

The AFI in its monthly newsletter of January said: "It was season's first meet and at least four records were erased.

"It shows that athletes are keen to compete," Sumariwalla said.

Haryana's Amit Khatri had clocked 40 minutes 40.97 secs in boys' 10km race walk to enter his name in the record books. He also walked away with the Best Male Athlete of the meet. While Delhi's sprinter Taranjeet Kaur scored double, winning the 100m and 200m races, was declared best female athlete of the competition.

All the competitors followed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines announced by Sports Authority of India (SAI) as well as AFI, said Sumariwalla for the successful conduct of the competition.

Meanwhile, training of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh, who have qualified for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, is going on expected lines in Bhubaneswar, said Sumariwalla. Rohit Yadav and Annu Rani are other high profile athletes training there.

