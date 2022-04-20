Athiya Shetty roots for women entrepreneurs

Mumbai: Actress Athiya Shetty says she finds it heartening to find women entrepreneurs making a mark.

At the launch of "Bag It All", a book on Baggit founder and managing director Nina Lekhi, Athiya said: "It is so fabulous to meet such inspiring entrepreneurs… I have always had a deep respect for Nina and the way she has grown her company. It is so good to see entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, do so well… I, for one, am all for it."





The book marks Lekhi's over 25 years experience in the business.





Athiya said it can be a "source of great inspiration for many entrepreneurs out there".





The book recounts Lekhi's journey from a failure in college to spearheading a Rs 100 crore company. The event saw an interesting dialogue between the two celebrities as they shared favourite passages, recounted old stories and advice for entrepreneurs.





Athiya's parents Suniel and Mana Shetty were also present at the launch of the book, published by Jaico and penned down by Suman Chhabria Addepalli.





Lekhi said: "My secrets are in these pages, the story of how a C-minus student — a failure in college — became an A-plus entrepreneur.





When I started out, I just wanted to earn some pocket money. But I had a point to prove to myself. Along the way, I became a wife and a mother and navigated the twists and turns of personal and professional life trying to balance the two.





"Each challenge forced me to be innovative and level up. Each step towards success has helped me grow personally and the company to what it is today."





–IANS