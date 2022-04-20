Atanu Das stopped by Japan's Furukawa in pre-quarters

Tokyo: India's campaign in archery at the Olympics ended without a medal after Atanu Das lost to home favourite Taka-haru Furukawa 6-4 in an intense five-setter in the men's individual pre-quarter-finals, in Tokyo, on Saturday.

Das failed to score a 10 in the fifth set and slipped to the red-circle for an 8, which proved costly, as Furukawa sealed the issue by a solitary point margin in the decider. Das was the lone archer in the fray after his world No. 1 one wife Deepika Kumari succumbed to a 0-6 rout by eventual gold medallist An San of Korea on Friday.

Two days after knocking out London Olympics gold medallist Oh Jin Hyek in the last-32 match, Das was unable to reproduce that form against the Japanese, a silver medallist in the 2012 Olympics, and a team bronze medallist at the ongoing Games. He bounced back from a 1-3 deficit to level 3-3 as the duo went neck-and-neck in the fourth set before the local favourite sealed the issue in the fifth just a point (28-27). Das shot twice in the red-circle (8-8) with his last two arrows of the opening set and lost by two points (25-27).

Starting off with a 10, he gained control, but the Japanese too matched him, shooting an identical 28-28 to split the second set and leave the Indian trailing 1-3. Das showed fine composure, drilling two 10s en route to taking the fourth set 28-27 but there was more drama in store as both tied the fourth set.

—Rediff.com