Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana: Empowering The Elderly For A Dignified Life

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been working towards creating an inclusive and equitable society for all its citizens. Over the past nine years, the Ministry has launched several schemes and initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized sections of society, including students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes through Scholarships, Elderly Citizens, Safai Karmcharis, and Transgender people. The Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), introduced by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering senior citizens in India. This scheme recognizes the invaluable contribution made by the elderly to society and seeks to ensure their well-being and social inclusion. By recognizing the invaluable contributions of the elderly to society, the government aims to empower and uplift them, ensuring their active participation and inclusion in all aspects of life.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, being the Nodal Department for welfare of senior citizens, is implementing various programs and schemes. National Action Plan for Senior Citizen (NAPSrc) had been revamped, renamed as Atal VayoAbhyuday Yojana (AVYAY) and subsumed in April 2021.

Under the umbrella Scheme, Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), an Integrated Programme for Senior Citizens (IPSrC) provides financial assistance to eligible organization’s for running and maintenance of Senior Citizen Homes/ Continuous Care Homes to improve the quality of life of the senior citizens, especially indigent senior citizens by providing basic amenities, entertainment opportunities and by encouraging productive and active ageing. The Achievements under IPSrC through various activities are that presently a total of 552 Senior Citizen Homes, 14 Continuous care homes, 19 mobile Medicare units and 5 physiotherapy clinics are being assisted and maintained by different NGOs across the country. Nearly 1.5 lakh beneficiaries are staying in the Senior Citizen homes. 361 districts across the country have been covered. During the last 3 financial years a total of Rs. 288.08 crore grants in aid released and number of beneficiaries is 363570. Another component under the AVYAY Scheme is Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY), to provide eligible senior citizens suffering from any of the age-related disability/ infirmity, with assisted living devices which can restore near normalcy in their bodily functions, overcoming the disability/ infirmity manifested such as low vision, hearing impairment, loss of teeth and loco-motor disabilities. Financial criteria for beneficiaries are either the Senior Citizen belongs to ‘Below Poverty Line’ (BPL) category or he/ she has income up to Rs. 15,000 (Rupees Fifteen Thousand) per month.

The Achievements under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) through various implementing agencies are that a total of 269 camps have been held till date and the Number of beneficiaries of this camp is over 4 lakhs. Under this scheme, a total amount of Rs. 140.34 crore has been released during the last 3 financial years and a total number of 848841 devices where distributed to 157514 beneficiaries in 130 camps.



There is a national helpline number namely Elderline for Senior Citizens. A Toll-free No. 14567 was launched on 1st October 2021 to provide free information, Guidance, Emotional Support and field intervention in cases of abuse and rescues in order to improve the quality of life of senior citizens. Elderline is operational from 8 am to 8 pm, all 7 days of the week which is active in 31 States/UTs. A total amount of Rs. 82.68 crore has been incurred during the last 3 financial years on Elderline scheme.



The Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, stands as a testament to the government's commitment to the well-being and empowerment of senior citizens in India. By addressing their financial, healthcare, and social needs, the scheme aims to empower the elderly, ensuring their active participation and inclusion in society. Through this initiative, the government strives to create an environment where senior citizens can live a life of dignity, respect, and fulfilment, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the nation.