At UN General Assembly, world leaders adopt landmark political declaration to accelerate SDGs

United Nations: While expressing concern that progress on most of these targets is moving much too slowly or has regressed below the 2015 baseline when they were first announced, world leaders adopted a landmark political declaration here on Monday to accelerate action on implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On Monday, the United Nations General Assembly kicked off its high-level 78th session with the 2023 SDG Summit, which examined progress towards the 2030 Agenda's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN stated that this document provides high-level political direction on transformative and accelerated activities leading up to the target year of 2030 for achieving the Goals.—Inputs from Agencies