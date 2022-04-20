At Present U'khand Is In First Stage Of COVID-19: Rawat

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that the state is in the first stage of COVID-19.

"The situation is being continuously monitored and as of now Uttarakhand is in the first stage but we are taking precautions," Rawat said.

We have to prpreparations to meet future situations, he said.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Premchandra Agarwal, among others on the situation in the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. ANI