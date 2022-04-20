At Poll Rally, Yogi Calls Indian Army 'Modi Ji Ki Sena'

Ghaziabad, Howrah: ttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Army) during an election campaign for the BJP here.

Hitting out at Opposition parties over a host of governance issues on Sunday, Adityanath said what was "impossible" for the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party is possible under the BJP rule.

"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," he said. "Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, terror camps are being destroyed which is breaking the back of terrorists and Pakistan. This is the work being done by the BJP government and this is the difference," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister added. "What was namumkin (impossible) for the Congress is mumkin (possible) for PM Modi. Because when Modi is there, the impossible becomes possible," he said. Campaigning for sitting MP and Union Minister V K Singh, Adityanath earlier listed out the achievements brought in the region in five years of Modi rule in the Centre and two years of his in the state.

He also said the situation of safety in western Uttar Pradesh has improved and nobody can misbehave with women and girls, while criminals are either behind the bars or dead.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for reportedly referring to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena", saying it was an "insult" and humiliation for the force.

Meanwhile, describing the Indian Army as an asset of the nation, Banerjee said it belongs to the countrymen, and called upon the people to "stand up and reject" Adityanath's statement.

"It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the 'Modi Sena'. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation," the Trinamool Congress supremo tweeted.

"We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement," she said. — PTI