At Nirbhaya's Village, Tears Of Joy, Colours And Firecrackers, Amid Celebrations

Ballia: Following the hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, her village in this Uttar Pradesh district saw a festive atmosphere on Friday.

The firecrackers bursting in the streets of the village presented a Deepawali-like scene.

As 'abeer-gulaal' dispersed in the air, there was an environment of exultation in the village. After the four convicts were hanged, people celebrated both Holi and Deepawali by bursting firecrackers and putting colours on each other's faces.

As soon as the news regarding the hanging of the convicts reached the village on Friday, villagers gathered at the door of Nirbhaya's grandfather Lal Ji Singh.

The village had earlier announced that Holi will be celebrated on the day, the convicts were hanged. Later talking to mediapersons, Mr Singh said today is the day for the daughters of the country, to become 'Nirbhaya' or fearless. He demanded the government to announce March 20 as 'Nirbhaya Diwas.'

However, Mr Singh said that it was sad that whatever promises the government had made related to Nirbhaya, they all remained incomplete. Although, a hospital was made in Nirbhaya's memory in the village, the arrangement for doctors and other employees was not made for check-ups.

The promise of providing roads in the village also remains unfulfilled, he added.

He said now, since the convicts have been hanged, his struggle to make the government keep it's promises, will continue. UNI