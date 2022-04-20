At Modi's Advice, Yogi All Set To Have 100 Dists In UP

New Delhi (The Hawk): That Narendra Modi continues to be the "Administrative GodFather of UP Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath (now all set to become Mahant Aadityanath having completed required rules and regulations like his predecessor Mahant AvaidyaNath of crucial Baba GorakhNath Temple, Gorakhpur) is fully evident from the virtuoso CM agreeing with him to increase the number of UP districts from present 75 to 100 or even more depending on priorities at the 11th hour.

How it will be done, 1 example is enough to illustrate that amply: Biggest districts in UP now is Lakhimpur Kheri. It will be didvided into 6 districts so that no area of it will be ignord in anny way and all districts receive equal notice for all round development from the administration in charge of them unlike now when there is no coordination among the sarkari departments there resulting in mammoth incohesion + gross under development even though funds there are in ample but all are wasted, thanks to lack of coordination among the responsible civic departments. So divided are the administrative departments in that district that rvrn concerned MP, MLAs remain helpless and are unable to peruade them to do "jarooree karya". Result : Lakhimpuri Kheri remains centuries old backward. It looks awfully slovenly as well.

This is the state with entire Uttar Pradesh, now popular as Ulta Pradesh, mainly because despite having all required infrastructure and facilities there, the districts grossly under developed, thanks to above reasons cited in case of Lakhimpuri Kheri's utter apalling backwardness considering its all round fertile per se in all sides therein.

Emulating this, almost all districts in UP will be cut short into small districts in such a way that not more than 1-3 assembly constituencies constitute a full fledged district. Rulewise, every district will be administratively headed by a DM (District Magistrate) and so on as in all districts now. Elected representatives wise, there will be chage, the numbers of MPs, MLAs, etc will increase by manifold…exact numbers of them are being ascertained now officially. The final outcome will be officially declared before the declaration of the new districts, say insiders in know of inside goings-on. They are also part and parcel current reorganisation of UP cutting into 100-odd districts.

Most interestingly, the Chief Minister has given free hand to the concerned officers to 'redo' the districts and divide them into small districts suiting uniform administration.

Also, in this goings-on, the politicians of all hues have been kept out and the concerned officers have been clearly directed to not heed to them at all if at all they dictate terms on disfferent types of permutations and combinations different from the final assessments on the new districts by the concerned officers. The Chief Minister wants neutrality be indulged in to in full swing to strictly avert all kinds of biasedness, partisan approach so that the new districts of UP truly become by UPites, of UPites, for UPites per se without any type of complaints/grievances.

Only when such method will (as now) be adopted, UP will no longer be "Ulta Pradesh" as now but real Uttar Pradesh meeting Uttarayan, confess senior UP officers.