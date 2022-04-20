At minus 9.4 degrees, Leh town coldest in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu/Srinagar: Night temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley remained below freezing point on Wednesday as Leh town witnessed the coldest night at minus 9.4 degrees.





An official of the local MET department told IANS: "Leh Town at minus 9.4 degrees Celsius witnessed the coldest night of the season today (Wednesday)."





"The minimum night temperature in the neighbouring Kargil Town was minus 6.8 degrees. Pahalgam tourist resort witnessed the coldest night today (Wednesday) in the valley at minus 4.2 degrees. Gulmarg recorded minus 1.5 degrees as the night`s lowest temperature," the official said.





"The minimum night temperatures throughout the valley were two degrees less than normal because of clear night skies. The state is witnessing an unusually long dry spell as there has been no rain for more than two months," the official added.





"A very weak system is approaching the state due to which a cloudy weather is expected on November 21."





The MET official said the minimum temperature in Jammu city was 9.7 degrees while it was 10.9 in Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp of Katra.





"Batote town in Jammu region witnessed 6.3, Bannihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 2.9 as the night`s minimum temperature today (Wednesday)," the MET official added.





IANS