At minus 4.9 degree celsius, Srinagar records season's coldest night

Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night as the minimum temperature dropped to minus 4.9 degrees celsius on Sunday.





According to the weather office, temperature in the Kashmir Valley at night are likely to drop further in the coming days.





"At minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of the season so far," a Met official told IANS.





"Due to clear night sky during the next few days, the minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in the Valley.





"The temperature at night was minus 5.9 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 3 degree Celsius in Gulmarg.





"Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 12 degree Celsius while the night's lowest temperature was minus 9.4 in Kargil."





The official said cold and dry weather is likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir in the next two days.





"The present cold wave conditions are likely to intensify further as we are expecting clear night sky during the next two days.





"Jammu city recorded 7.5 degrees Celsius, Katra town had 8.2 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 0.5 degrees Celsius, Batote 4.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Bhaderwah town was 0.6 degrees Celsius," the official said.





The 40-day-long period of extreme cold known as the "Chillai Kalan" begins in the valley from December 21.





The water bodies have started freezing in Kashmir Valley ahead of the 'Chillai Kalan'.





Frosty mornings and slippery roads cause problems to pedestrians and motorists in Srinagar city.





Reeling under an unprecedented dry spell for over five months, Kashmiris are looking forward to a good snowfall in this season, which would replenish the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains.





Snow gathered in the mountain reservoirs during the winter months sustains the valley's rivers, streams, lakes and springs during summers. —IANS