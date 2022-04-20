At least 9 killed, 22 missing in landslides in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least nine people died and 22 went missing in two separate landslides at three settlements in Barhabise Municipality of central Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal in the early morning on Sunday, a senior official at the local administration said.

"Nine dead bodies have been recovered from the landslides while search operations are undergoing to find the missing persons," Umesh Kumar Dhakal, chief district officer at the District Administration Office (DAO), Sindhupalchowk, told Xinhua on Sunday.

According to the DAO, the incidents happened at around 4:00 a.m. local time on Sunday as the overnight rainfalls in the area caused landslides.

"One landslide swept away two settlements on the upper and lower side in Barhabise while another landslide damaged the next settlement," said Dhakal.

According to the DAO, the landslides submerged 19 houses completely while many other houses have been partially damaged.

"A total 222 families are in urgent need for resettlement after the landslides," said Dhakal.

Nepali authorities said that Sindhupalchowk district bordering China has remained vulnerable to landslides and floods since a deadly earthquake struck Nepal in April 2015.

The largest casualties were reported in Sindhupalchowk in the earthquake which killed nearly 9,000 people in Nepal.

"Geological condition of Barhabise area has remained vulnerable to landslides for long after the earthquake," said Dhakal, adding "vulnerability was aided by the incessant rainfalls." Enditem. —Xinhua