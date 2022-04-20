At least 70,000 Workers, Labourers Have Arrived By 56 Trains In UP: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that every worker and labourer will be brought back safely.

"This process has continued since the last week of March and we are taking help of trains and buses for this as per the requirement. There are 79 trains en route to the state carrying workers from different states (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana etc.) and by Saturday, they will reach their respective destinations. So far, about 70,000 workers have returned from the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala by 56 trains.

Apart from trains, about 10, 000 buses of UP Transport Corporation are also transporting the visitors to their homes safely. On Friday, 30,000 workers from Haryana will reach their state," he said.

The Chief Minister, while holding his Team 11 meeting here on Friday , appealed to the labourers not to start their journey on foot, cycle or two-wheelers to their homes for the sake of their health and safety. "All this arrangement has been done for them only. Be patient, the government will reach them soon," he said. He said that health check-up of every migrant is essentially being done at the quarantine centers of their respective districts. Healthy people are being sent to their homes with the instruction that they will comply with the home quarantine norms at home. The suspects are being isolated at the centers for complete check-up. The workers who are returning home are being given Rs one thousand for sustenance and food grains in fixed quantity.

Officers have been instructed to ask the owners of the industrial units to ensure that workers get salary or honorarium even during lockdown. About 55,000 units have paid Rs 633.44 crore as salary and honorarium to the workers till now. The department concerned should ensure payment of honorarium or salary to every affected worker by speeding up the process. UNI