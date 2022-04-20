At least 50 dead as plane carrying 71 passengers crashes in Nepal

A Bangladeshi airliner with 71 people on board crashed on Monday while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, killing at least 50 people, an army spokesman told Reuters.

The plane carrying 71 passengers and four crew skidded off the runway while landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport. At least 17 people on board had been rescued, authorities said.

The plane caught fire after it careened off the runway during landing and crashed onto a football ground near the airport, the TIA spokesperson Prem Nath Thakur was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

The aircraft took off from Dhaka and landed at the airport at 2:20 pm (local time).

All the flights to and from TIA have been halted after the crash. —Agencies