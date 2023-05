Abuja : Nigerian government on Wednesday said at least 300 inmates were on the run after unknown gunmen attacked a jail in the capital city Abuja.

The attackers stormed the Kuje Custodial Center in Abuja on Tuesday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attackers freed about 600 inmates but half the number of fleeing inmates were re-arrested, Shuaibu Belgore, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, told reporters during a visit to the facility on Wednesday.





IANS