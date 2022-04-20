At least 20 people dead in bus accident in Peru

Lima: At least 20 people died and over a dozen were injured in a bus accident in central Peru, Parobamba District authorities said.

The accident occurred on Monday when a bus drove off a road and overturned in Parobamba, one of the four districts in the Peruvian province of the same name located in the Ancash Region.

"As a result of the accident, 18 people died on the spot, another two - while being transported to the hospital," Parobamba municipal authorities said on Facebook.

According to the release, another 14 people were injured in the bus accident.

According to local media reports, the bus belonged to the Fama Tour company and was headed to Lima, carrying people returning from voting in the Sunday elections.

