At Least 2 Vaccine Makers Have Sent Their Applications For Drug Controller Nod: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: A day ahead of pan-India dry-run for Covid-19 vaccine, Union Health and Family Affairs Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that at least two vaccine makers have sent their applications to drug controller and experts for approval and their data is being studied pro-actively.

The Union Health Minister made the remarks while holding a review meeting with the Delhi government for the preparation of the crucial programme, a day before the dry-run of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The dry-run will be conducted by all the state and union territory governments on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges, the Centre said on Thursday. The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites.

The minister said that the lists of health workers have been created and will be uploaded on Covid-19 platform. "Just like we prepare during elections, the same way we need to train each member of all medical teams responsibly," the Union Minister said.

He further said that the target of this exercise is that "minutest details" are thoroughly researched.

"At least two vaccine makers have sent their applications to drug controller and experts for approval, their data are being studied pro-actively," he said.

He further said that after training over 2,000 master trainers at the national level, the training is underway at State and district level, in over 700 districts. The procedure is similar to conducting elections where the team at a booth is also trained," he added. --IANS