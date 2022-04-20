At least 19 killed in Tanzanian mine collapse: Police

Dar es Salaam: At least 19 Tanzanian gold miners were killed when the pit they were working in collapsed in the northwestern Msalala district, a local government official said Saturday. "The pit collapsed and buried several people who were working in it, efforts are going on to dig out more bodies," said local district commissioner Benson Mwampesaya, saying 19 bodies had been recovered. Tanzania is Africa`s fourth largest gold producer, and the precious metal is one of the top foreign exchange earners for the country. AFP